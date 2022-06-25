Bournemouth sign midfielder Rothwell on free transfer from Blackburn

June 25 (Reuters) - Bournemouth have signed midfielder Joe Rothwell from Blackburn Rovers on a four-year deal on a free transfer, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Rothwell, 27, scored three goals and recorded 10 assists in 41 appearances in the Championship (second tier) for Blackburn as they narrowly missed out on the playoffs with an eighth-placed finish.

Rothwell, who has represented England at Under-20 level, becomes Bournemouth's second close-season signing following the arrival of defender Ryan Fredericks, whose contract was not renewed at West Ham United.

Bournemouth secured automatic promotion to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

