Aug 6, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (ROC), red trunks, fights Julio la Cruz (CUB), blue trunks, in the men's heavy final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kokugikan Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Julio la Cruz of Cuba beat Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov to win the men's heavyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Gadzhimagomedov won silver, while Abner Teixeira of Brazil and David Nyika of New Zealand both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford

