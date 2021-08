Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Light Heavyweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021 - Arlen Lopez Cardona of Cuba and Benjamin Whittaker of Britain react after their final fight. REUTERS/Carl Recine

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Whittaker won the silver while Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez of Azerbaijan and Russian Imam Khataev both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Reporting by Martin Petty; editing by Clare Fallon

