Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women's Featherweight - Medal Ceremony - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021 Silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines stands next to Gold medallist Sena Irie of Japan REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Sena Irie upset reigning world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines to take Olympic gold in the women's featherweight boxing on Tuesday, delivering the host nation's first gold ever in women's boxing.

Petecio who was seen as the favourite in the fight, took silver. Italian Irma Testa and Briton Karriss Artingstall were awarded bronze.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Perry

