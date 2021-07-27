Boxing-New Zealand's Nyika bitten but not beaten on Games debut

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Heavyweight - Last 16 - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Youness Baalla of Morocco in action against David Nyika of New Zealand REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand boxer David Nyika did not face much trouble on his way to a 5-0 victory against Youness Baalla in his Olympics heavyweight debut on Tuesday other than having to contend with an attempted bite from his Moroccan opponent.

Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, had won the first two rounds with ease and constantly troubled Baalla with his pinpoint jabs during the contest at the Kokugikan Arena - considered the spiritual home of Japan's sumo wrestling.

The 22-year-old Baalla lost his cool and attempted to bite his opponent's ear during a hold in round three but a shocked Nyika managed to pull out in time.

The fight continued and Nyika, who was one of New Zealand's flag bearers at the Games opening ceremony, registered a 5-0 win to book a quarter-final spot against Uladzislau Smiahlikau but he was surprised the referee had missed the incident.

"Did you see that? I don't think the ref saw it. She was the closest one," Nyika, 25, said, adding that his opponent probably tasted a lot of sweat.

"He didn't get a full mouthful. Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty. I don't remember what I said to him but I gave him a little bit of a cheek.

"I have been bitten once on the chest before at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. But c'mon man this is the Olympics."

The spokesperson for the Moroccan contingent in Tokyo did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.