Boxing-Russian Batyrgaziev wins men's featherweight gold medal
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian Albert Batyrgaziev beat Duke Ragan of the United States to win the gold medal in the men's featherweight boxing final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Ragan took the silver medal while Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba and Samuel Takyi of Ghana both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
Reporting by Martin Petty and Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
