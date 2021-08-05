Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Boxing-Russian Batyrgaziev wins men's featherweight gold medal

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Featherweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Duke Ragan of the United States reacts after loosing his final fight against Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian Olympic Committee REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian Albert Batyrgaziev beat Duke Ragan of the United States to win the gold medal in the men's featherweight boxing final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Ragan took the silver medal while Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba and Samuel Takyi of Ghana both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Reporting by Martin Petty and Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

