OF Brandon Nimmo (finger) to return to Mets on Tuesday

Apr 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-27 17:03:43 GMT+00:00 - Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to be back with the New York Mets on Tuesday for the opener of their three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves, according to mlb.com.

Nimmo, 28, has been sidelined with a detached ligament in his left hand since early May. He has been with Triple-A Syracuse for the past week on a rehab assignment.

In 21 games this season, Nimmo is batting .318 with a home run and eight RBIs. In 386 career games with the Mets, the 2011 first-round pick is a career .262 hitter with 40 home runs and 129 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

