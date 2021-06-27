Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

OF Brandon Nimmo (finger) to return to Mets on Tuesday

1 minute read

Apr 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2021-06-27 17:03:43 GMT+00:00 - Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to be back with the New York Mets on Tuesday for the opener of their three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves, according to mlb.com.

Nimmo, 28, has been sidelined with a detached ligament in his left hand since early May. He has been with Triple-A Syracuse for the past week on a rehab assignment.

In 21 games this season, Nimmo is batting .318 with a home run and eight RBIs. In 386 career games with the Mets, the 2011 first-round pick is a career .262 hitter with 40 home runs and 129 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:29 PM UTCSerena to skip Tokyo Games, declines to explain reasons

Serena Williams will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday without giving the reasons behind her decision.

SportsMontreal carry Canada's Stanley Cup hopes in showdown with Tampa Bay
SportsHolloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at U.S. trials
SportsMLB roundup: Diamondbacks rout Padres to end 24-game road skid
SportsHammer thrower Berry turns away from U.S. flag during anthem