Brazil cruise past Peru with 4-0 Copa America win

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Group B - Brazil v Peru - Estadio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - June 17, 2021 Brazil's Everton Ribeiro celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazil scored early in their Copa America tie with Peru on Thursday before adding three more in a comfortable second half to run out 4-0 winners.

The result means Brazil, reigning champions, are the first team in the tournament to win both their first games, and immediately go to the top of Group B, two points ahead of Colombia, who drew 0-0 with Venezuela earlier in the day.

Brazil took the lead in the 12th minute when Alex Sandro slammed home a Gabriel Jesus cut-back from six metres out.

Neymar saw a penalty award taken away after a review by the Video Assistant Referee, but midway through the second half he angled a low shot past a despairing goalkeeper to double their lead.

Substitute Everton Ribeiro made it 3-0 in the 89th minute when he scored from a Richarlison cross, before Richarlison himself claimed a fourth in stoppage time.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

