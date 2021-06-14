Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Brazil says 31 Copa America players, officials test positive for COVID-19

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Group A - Brazil v Venezuela - Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia, Brazil - June 13, 2021 The Copa America trophy is displayed before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

Brazil's Ministry of Health said on Monday that 31 players and Copa America delegation members had tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday, the first day of the 10-nation South American soccer tournament.

Another 10 cases were confirmed among employees working at hotels where the players and their delegations are staying in Brasilia, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told reporters.

Confirmation of more cases of infection came as the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) defended itself against accusations that the tournament, which was awarded to Brazil with less than two weeks notice, was cobbled together at the last minute.

Brazil was picked after Colombia was withdrawn due to a wave of civil unrest and co-hosts Argentina pulled out because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · June 14, 2021 · 4:48 PM UTCStars D Stephen Johns announces retirement

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns is retiring from the NHL, citing his struggles with post-concussion syndrome.

SportsMLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox
SportsPre-trial hearings begin in Maradona death case
SportsMessi free kick not enough as Argentina held to draw by Chile
SportsParalympians still battle misconceptions, says Stockwell