Brazil soccer legend Pele hospitalized again to treat colon tumor

Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs during the inauguration of a refurbished soccer field at the Mineira slum in Rio de Janeiro September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumor in September and spent nearly a month hospitalized. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy. read more

According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.

The soccer legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day." read more

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes

