Brazil and Switzerland scoreless at halftime in World Cup clash

By

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Richarlison in action with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

DOHA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil and Switzerland were deadlocked at 0-0 in their World Cup Group G game at the 974 Stadium on Monday after a first half with plenty of intricate play and more than a few misplaced passes from both sides.

Vinicius Junior volleyed Raphinha's superb cross on target in the 27th minute, but Swiss keeper Yann Sommer was able to steer his mis-hit effort away to safety. Sommer also saved a well-struck shot from Raphinha four minutes later to keep the game scoreless at the break.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Angus MacSwan

