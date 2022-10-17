Brazilian federation demands strict punishment after fan violence















Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has condemned the fan violence that occurred at two league games this weekend, demanding that the courts mete out strict punishments as the trouble had tarnished the sport in the country.

A first division match between Ceara and Cuiaba in Fortaleza was suspended with the teams drawing 1-1 after the home fans tore down parts of the wire perimeter fencing and charged onto the pitch, with children also caught up in the melee.

A second division match also had fans removing a gate in order to invade the pitch to attack police and medical staff, with the CBF saying such events will keep "true fans and families away from the stadiums.

"We are outraged by the images we saw ... in the two matches," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a statement, adding that he expected the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to take strict action and ban those responsible.

"We put ourselves in the shoes of the parents of that child who fainted in Fortaleza. We expect drastic punishments to be handed down by the court.

"Brazilian football has no more room for violence and setbacks."

The STJD also condemned the events and said they were waiting for evidence -- reports from match officials, videos and other documents -- to investigate and take appropriate measures.

"The Prosecutor's Office will act strictly in all cases of violence in football stadiums," said Attorney General Ronaldo Piacente.

"Parents and all right-minded people need to feel safe in any football game in Brazil and we will fight to make this a reality."

Ceara, who are 16th in Brazil's Serie A and just three points above the relegation zone, apologised to the fans who were forced to evacuate the Arena Castelao amid the violence.

"To our fans, our solidarity and sincere apologies," the club said.

"We reiterate our commitment to maintaining our sports venues as safe environments for families, understanding that football is driven by passion, but it is also an essential mechanism of inclusion, fraternization and entertainment.

"We will always fight for peace, both inside and outside the stadiums."

