Brazil's America win first point with 0-0 draw v Cuiaba

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - America Mineiro v Cuiaba - Estadio Independencia, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 17, 2021 America Mineiro's Eduardo Gabriel in action with Cuiaba's Elton REUTERS/Washington Alves

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 17 (Reuters) - America Mineiro won their first point of Brazil's Serie A season on Thursday when they drew 0-0 at home to Cuiaba in a scrappy match.

The home side had more of the play and more of the chances but could not score the goal that would give them a first win of the campaign.

The result means the two teams, both promoted to the top tier last season, are still winless.

Cuiaba have two points after three games and sit in 14th-place in the 20-team league, while America are second bottom with one point from four games.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

