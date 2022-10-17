Brazil's Neymar lands in Spain to attend trial on 2013 transfer to Barcelona

1/4
BARCELONA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil forward Neymar landed in Barcelona on Monday to go on trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, a Reuters witness said.
The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the player.
