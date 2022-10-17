Brazil's Neymar lands in Spain to attend trial on 2013 transfer to Barcelona

Soccer Football - Brazil's Neymar to stand trial in a corruption case over his transfer to FC Barcelona - Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport, Barcelona, Spain - October 17, 2022 Brazil's Neymar arrives at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport before attending court to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer to FC Barcelona from Santos in 2013 REUTERS/Nacho Doce















BARCELONA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil forward Neymar landed in Barcelona on Monday to go on trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, a Reuters witness said.

The complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term for the player.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marco Trujillo, writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.