Brazil's Neymar to play against South Korea, coach says

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Brazil's Neymar on the pitch after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Neymar will play for Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea, coach Tite said on Sunday.

Player Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes".

Neymar had faced a race against time to be fit after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the tournament.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Writing by Martin Petty, editing by Ed Osmond

