Brazil's Neymar to play against South Korea, coach says















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Neymar will play for Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea, coach Tite said on Sunday.

Player Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes".

Neymar had faced a race against time to be fit after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the tournament.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Writing by Martin Petty, editing by Ed Osmond











