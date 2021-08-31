Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil's Pele in 'good health' as he visits hospital for routine exams

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian former soccer star Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue.

"Guys, I didn't faint and I'm in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic," Pele wrote on Twitter. A representative for Pele said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jake Spring; editing by Jonathan Oatis

