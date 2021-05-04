Skip to main content

SportsBrendon Todd out of Wells Fargo after positive test

Reuters
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 13, 2020. Brendon Todd of the U.S. in action on the 17th tee during the first round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Brendon Todd has withdrawn from this week's Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

He will be replaced in the field by first alternate J.J. Spaun when play begins on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Todd, 35, has three career victories on the PGA Tour and is currently at No. 57 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Last month, Todd finished tied for 46th at The Masters and tied for 39th at the RBC Heritage.

