Brentford bolster defence by signing free agent Mee

July 22 (Reuters) - Brentford have signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from relegated Burnley, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old Manchester City academy graduate, who made more than 350 appearances for Burnley in all competitions and captained them in the last three seasons, signed a two-year contract with Brentford.

"He had six good years for Burnley in the Premier League. I really love his defensive mindset; he knows how to defend the box, how to block a shot and he knows how to win duels," Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said.

"He will bring leadership and communication to the team, which is very attractive. He has a very good left foot and will be very good for us on set-pieces in both boxes. I'm looking forward to adding him to the squad."

Brentford finished 13th with 46 points last season and begin the new campaign with a trip to Leicester City on Aug. 7.

