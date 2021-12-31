Brentford sign keeper Lossl on loan from Midtjylland

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Quarter Final - Czech Republic v Denmark - Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan - July 3, 2021 Denmark's Jonas Lossl during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Brentford have signed goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Danish club Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent, the Premier League team said on Friday.

Lossl kept six clean sheets in 18 games this season at Midtjylland, where Brentford owner Matthew Benham has the majority shareholding.

The 32-year-old has experience of playing in England, having been first choice at Huddersfield Town for two Premier League seasons.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Jonas is a very good goalkeeper who will bring with him lots of experience," manager Thomas Frank said. "He fits the criteria of what we want in a goalkeeper with his feet and in his penalty area.

"We have David Raya injured and Alvaro Fernandez has missed some training recently. This gives us an extra experienced goalkeeper in training and also someone who has played Premier League games and will be used to that match-day environment if he starts a game for us."

Lossl, who has one cap for Denmark, will officially join Brentford when the January transfer window opens on Saturday.

The newly-promoted Bees are 14th in the league on 20 points after 18 matches and host Aston Villa on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.