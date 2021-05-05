Skip to main content

SportsBrewers place Christian Yelich back on 10-day IL

The Milwaukee Brewers returned Christian Yelich to the team's 10-day injured list because of a lingering lower back strain, manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday.

Yelich had been activated Monday and played in the Brewers' road loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, going 2-for-4 in the 4-3 loss.

Counsell said Yelich "gutted out" Monday's game.

"That's not a realistic way to go through the day. ..." he said. "He doesn't feel good. There's something else we haven't diagnosed."

An MRI on Yelich, performed in late April, showed no structural damage, Counsell said.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .353 with a .463 on-base percentage and no homers and one RBI in 10 games this season.

The Brewers recalled outfielder Tyrone Taylor from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

Taylor, 27, carries a .323 batting average with two homers and seven RBIs through 16 games with the Brewers.

