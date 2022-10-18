Brighton frustrated in home stalemate against Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 18, 2022 Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson in action REUTERS/Tony Obrien EDITORIAL USE ONLY.















BRIGHTON, England, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion failed to score for the third Premier League game in succession as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Roberto De Zerbi's side dominated throughout but lacked a cutting edge as Forest hung on for a gritty point.

The first top-flight meeting between the sides since 1983 was hardly a classic as Brighton suffered a frustrating night in their 200th Premier League fixture.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Forest keeper Dean Henderson was kept busy throughout as Brighton racked up the chances with Leandro Trossard and Solly March both having shots saved while Trossard hit the crossbar.

Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross both had good opportunities after the break for Brighton while Forest rarely managed an attack and failed to register an effort on target.

It was an encouraging point for Forest, however, as they moved off the foot of the table with six points.

Brighton remained in seventh place with 15 points but De Zerbi became the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games in charge since Barry Lloyd in 1987.

A few boos rang out from the home fans at the final whistle, while Forest's followers celebrated a first away clean sheet since returning to the top flight this season.

It was one-way traffic in the first half with Trossard especially lively for the hosts.

He sent a spinning volley against the crossbar on the half-hour mark and then fired straight at Henderson after a slick move. Trossard also set up Adam Lallana but he glanced his header wide of the target.

Solly March tested Henderson with a low shot while Danny Welbeck toiled up front, as like March he hunted his first league goal of the season in vain.

Adam Webster scooped another chance over the bar as Forest somehow reached halftime on level terms.

Forest looked more comfortable after the break although Gross wasted a great chance to seal the points when his scuffed shot was superbly saved by Henderson.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.