Brighton strike late to knock holders Liverpool out of FA Cup

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 29, 2023 Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister REUTERS/David Klein















BRIGHTON, England, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time.

Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalised before halftime and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

It was the second time Brighton defeated Liverpool this month, having also beaten Juergen Klopp's side 3-0 in a Premier League game.

Liverpool's teenage midfielder Elliott put them ahead in the 30th minute with a low shot into the far corner following a clever pass from Mohamed Salah.

Brighton equalised nine minutes later when Dunk got a flick on a long-range effort from Tariq Lamptey which deflected into the goal, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker wrong-footed.

Salah missed a good chance in the second half and so did Solly March for Brighton before Mitoma controlled the ball on the half volley before firing home a dramatic late winner.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond











