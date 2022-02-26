Brighton v Aston Villa delayed due to traffic

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - February 26, 2022 General view as the big screen displays a new kick off time REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BRIGHTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa on Saturday was delayed to a 3:30pm (1530 GMT) kickoff due to traffic, the two clubs said.

British media said Villa's team bus had arrived at the stadium just half an hour before the scheduled start.

Brighton are 10th in the standings while Villa are six points behind in 13th.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

