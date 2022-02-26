1 minute read
Brighton v Aston Villa delayed due to traffic
BRIGHTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa on Saturday was delayed to a 3:30pm (1530 GMT) kickoff due to traffic, the two clubs said.
British media said Villa's team bus had arrived at the stadium just half an hour before the scheduled start.
Brighton are 10th in the standings while Villa are six points behind in 13th.
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson
