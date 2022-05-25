Britain approves Chelsea FC sale, sports minister says

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Watford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Fans inside the stadium during the match. REUTERS/Tony Obrien

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - The British government issued a licence last night that permits the sale of football club Chelsea, sports minister Nadine Dorries said on Wednesday.

Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals," Dorries said on Twitter.

"Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner."

On Tuesday the Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M, editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.