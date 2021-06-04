Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain to have mental health support for athletes, staff at Tokyo

Security personnel stand guard near the Olympic rings monument during a rally by anti-Olympics protesters outside the Japanese Olympic Committee headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Britain will have a team of mental health specialists at the Tokyo Olympics to offer support to their athletes and staff, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The report said there will be 10 mental health experts who will work under a sports psychologist lead and a doctor for team members at the Games, which are scheduled to begin on July 23.

"We already took mental health very seriously but we recognise such (mental health) issues have never been more acute in everyday life," The Times quoted the BOA as saying.

A Japanese Olympic Committee board member on Friday blasted organisers of the Tokyo Games for ignoring public concerns about holding the global sporting showpiece amid the COVID-19 pandemic but said it was too late to cancel. read more

Japan has recorded nearly 750,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,000 deaths.

