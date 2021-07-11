Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title

1 minute read

Jul 11, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Desirae Krawczyk (USA) and Neal Skupski (GBR), celebrate winning the mixed doubles against Harriet Dart (GBR) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) while holding their trophies at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1) on Centre Court.

It was Krawczyk's second successive Grand Slam success after she and Salisbury won the French Open in June.

Dart and Salisbury were hoping to become the first all-British pair to win the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon since Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates in 1987.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:03 PM UTCDjokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon.

SportsItaly v England Euro final goes to extra time
SportsDjokovic battles Berrettini and history to claim 20th Grand Slam title
SportsFans charge security at Wembley before Euro final
SportsBritain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title