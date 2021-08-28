Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British Grand Prix moved to earlier date in 2022

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta looks on during the unveiling of the new electric bike that will compete in the MotoE World Cup Championship, in Rome, Italy February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Next season's British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held on Aug. 5-7 instead of its traditional dates on the last weekend of August, MotoGP rights holders Dorna said on Saturday.

The race, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to the MotoGP calendar this weekend.

"We're happy to return to the venue earlier in the summer in 2022 to give us the best chance to enjoy its incredible layout and speed in the best possible weather," Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

"We've seen some incredible races here and I look forward to seeing many more."

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

