British media say Man United's Greenwood arrested for breach of bail















MANCHESTER, England, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British media reported on Saturday that Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of his bail conditions, while local police said only that an unnamed 21-year-old man had been arrested.

Manchester United declined to comment, while Greenwood's representatives did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

"Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022," police said in a statement without naming the individual involved.

Greenwood was released on bail in January pending further investigations after he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. He was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the original allegations against him.

He remains suspended by his club.

Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Hugh Lawson











