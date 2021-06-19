Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British Open to welcome up to 32,000 fans per day - R&A

June 19 (Reuters) - The British Open will be able to accommodate up to 32,000 fans per day at Royal St George's, organisers the Royal and Ancient (R&A) said on Saturday after discussions with the government and public health authorities.

The 149th Open, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place July 15-18 and fans will be allowed despite the government's announcement that it is delaying the next planned easing of its restrictions.

"We are pleased to now be able to proceed with our plans for having a significant attendance at this year's championship," Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, said in a statement.

"These fans will play a huge role in creating a very special atmosphere as the world's best players compete for the Claret Jug and we look forward to welcoming them to Royal St George's.

"I would like to acknowledge the support and understanding we have received from the government and public health authorities, fans, players, our patrons and partners, as we have worked through this extremely challenging process."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru

