British pole vaulter Bradshaw out of World Championships

July 16 (Reuters) - British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw pulled out of the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday after snapping her pole and landing awkwardly during warm-ups.

Bradshaw, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, did not take part in qualification as a precaution after feeling discomfort.

"The last jump of the warm-up my pole snapped in half and then I landed kind of in the box," Bradshaw said. "It's a bit of a blur to me as I was rotating and landed quite high on the back of my neck.

"I didn't land on the floor but I slid down and did a bit of a number on my back. Initially I had a pain through my wrist from the vibrations of it breaking and then something going on with my hamstring ..."

Olympic champion Katie Nageotte will be looking to win her first world title after the American secured qualification for Sunday's final.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

