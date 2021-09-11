Sports
British qualifier Raducanu wins U.S. Open title
1 minute read
1/3
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - British qualifier Emma Raducanu beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in a battle of two unseeded teenagers to win the U.S. Open women's title on Saturday.
The 150th-ranked Raducanu is the first qualifier to win one of the four majors and the 18-year-old also became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title.
Reporting by Frank Pingue; editing by Pritha Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.