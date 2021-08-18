Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

British Women's Open increases prize fund to $5.8 million

2 minute read

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - This week's AIG British Women’s Open at Carnoustie will be the most lucrative tournament in female golf with the prize fund increased by $1.3 million to $5.8 million, organisers said on Wednesday.

The winner will earn $870,000, with the runner-up taking $572,750. The largest prize fund in women's Major Championship golf will grow by a further $1.0 million next year.

The Women's Open runs from Thursday to Sunday, with the 2022 edition at Muirfield.

"With our partners at AIG, we are taking action to make change happen and sending out a strong signal that more needs to be done by everyone involved to grow women’s golf," said Royal&Ancient chief executive Martin Slumbers in a statement.

"We have set a new benchmark for prize money in women’s Major Championship golf this week and, thanks to AIG, will build on it still further next year.

"We hope this will inspire other events to follow our lead and help us to take a collective leap forward for the women’s game."

The U.S. Women's Open in June had a prize fund of $5.5 million.

The men's British Open at Royal St George's in July had an $11.5 million pot, however, with the winner Collin Morikawa receiving more than $2.0 million.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:20 PM UTC

Oakland pitcher out of hospital after being hit by line drive

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has been released from hospital but will require surgery on a broken bone in his face after a scary scene during a game where he was hit by a line drive, the Major League Baseball club said on Wednesday.

Sports
Olympic medallist Seidel to run New York City Marathon
Sports
U.S. Open champion Thiem to miss rest of 2021 season with wrist injury
Sports
Former Afghan women's captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos
Sports
Warholm warns shoe technology could hurt credibility