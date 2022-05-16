Briton Robson calls time on career due to injury issues

Tennis - WTA International - Nature Valley Open - Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, Britain - June 13, 2018 Britain's Laura Robson in action during her doubles first round match with Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching against Australia's Lizette Cabrera and Irina Falconi of the U.S. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's former junior Wimbledon champion and Olympic mixed doubles silver medallist Laura Robson announced her retirement on Monday due to persistent injury problems.

A former world number 27, Robson lifted the junior crown at the grasscourt Grand Slam as a 14-year-old in 2008 and followed up her success with an Olympic medal partnering Andy Murray at London 2012.

The 28-year-old, who made the fourth round at the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon the following year, had a wrist operation in 2014 ago before three hip surgeries derailed her career.

She was last in action at an ITF tournament in 2019.

"I went through every possibility of rehab and of surgery," Robson told the BBC. "I had another hip surgery and probably did the best rehab block of my life ... and then the second time I hit, I just knew.

"It feels weird to say out loud, but I'm done, I'm retired. I've sort of known that for a while because of what I was told by the doctors last year, but it took me so long to say it to myself, which is why it took me so long to say it officially."

