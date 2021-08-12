Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Briton Ujah among four suspended for alleged anti-doping breaches

Athletics - British Athletics Championships - Manchester Regional Arena, Manchester, Britain - June 26, 2021 Britain’s Chijindu Ujah after winning the men's 100m final Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British sprinter Chijindu Ujah is among four athletes who have been suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Olympics, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Ujah was part of the British team who won the silver medal in the men's 4x100 metres relay at the Games.

The other three athletes suspended are Moroccan 1,500 metres runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo.

In a statement, the AIU said it worked closely with the International Testing Agency during the Games and provided the intelligence to carry out specific target testing on two of the four athletes.

"The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games," the AIU added.

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

