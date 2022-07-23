Broadcaster Feherty signs up to LIV Golf Series

Golf - The 2012 Ryder Cup - The Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois, United States of America - 26/9/12 Television pundit and former golfer David Feherty during a practice round Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers

July 22 (Reuters) - David Feherty has joined the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series as a broadcaster and will make his debut with the breakaway circuit at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster next week.

The Northern Irishman, who played professionally before moving onto broadcasting in 1997, said he was excited to contribute to a world-class broadcast production that has a vision towards the future.

"As a storyteller, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help write a new chapter in this sport's history," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"LIV Golf is developing ideas and innovations that are going to grow the audience and engage the next generation of players and fans."

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf held its first event in London last month which was won by South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, who pocketed the $4 million prize - the biggest paycheck in golf history.

Critics of the lucrative new series say it amounts to 'sportswashing' by a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its record of human rights abuses.

The U.S. and European based Tours have banned and fined anyone joining the LIV Series.

Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number ones Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka as well as former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau have all joined the series.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.