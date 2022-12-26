Broken leg sidelines Scotland keeper Gordon for rest of the season
Dec 26 (Reuters) - Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break, his club Heart of Midlothian said on Monday.
The 39-year-old suffered the injury after colliding with another player during a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve. He had to be carried off on a stretcher and has undergone surgery.
The injury means Gordon will miss Scotland's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain in March.
