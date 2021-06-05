Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bromell runs fastest 100 meters this year

Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. celebrates with an American flag after winning the gold medal in the men's 60 meters at the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland, Oregon March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

American Trayvon Bromell underlined his credentials as the Tokyo Olympics 100 meters gold medal favorite on Saturday by running the fastest time this year of 9.77 seconds at the New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida.

Bromell becomes the ninth man to dip under 9.80 seconds, slashing nearly one-10th of a second off his personal best of 9.84.

Marvin Bracey of the United States was second in 9.85 followed by Chris Royster in 10.08.

Reigning Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100m and 200m events, clocking 10.87 and 22.54 seconds, respectively.

