Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

1/2

May 23, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Brooks Koepka reacts to his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau raised the temperature of their simmering feud over social media.

The feud dates back to the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was among multiple PGA Tour players to openly criticize DeChambeau for slow play. DeChambeau later took public issue with Koepka's physique, to which the latter noted that he is also carrying the weight of four major championships.

Fast forward to video released Monday that showed Koepka rolling his eyes as DeChambeau walked behind him during a Golf Channel interview that never aired from the PGA Championship. Two days later, the two took to Twitter to register shots at the other after DeChambeau -- and not Koepka -- was announced to team with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Phil Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in The Match charity golf tournament on July 6.

"Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12," Koepka wrote, with the tweet seemingly directed as a shot that Rodgers was paired with DeChambeau.

DeChambeau didn't let that tweet go unnoticed and fired his shot directly at Koepka.

"@BKoepka It's nice to be living rent free in your head!" he wrote.

Mickelson provided an awkward response to perhaps lighten the mood -- albeit at Koepka's expense. Mickelson won the PGA Championship by two strokes, with Koepka finishing in a tie for second place with South African Louis Oosthuizen.

"I feel like I'm in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:)" Mickelson tweeted.

--Field Level Media

