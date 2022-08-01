Browns quarterback Watson faces six-game suspension - report

NFL Football - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 3, 2019 Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is to be suspended for six games for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal-conduct policy, a report on the league's website said on Monday.

Many women came forward last year and filed lawsuits against Watson, accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

In March, the 26-year-old Watson denied sexually assaulting or acting in an inappropriate manner towards any of the 22 women who had made complaints against him at the time. read more

A Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson. read more

ESPN reported in June that 20 of the 24 lawsuits had been settled. read more

The NFL report on Monday said the recommended six-game suspension was made by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson and that there would be no additional fine.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) said on Sunday that it would not appeal Robinson's ruling, although the league still has the right to appeal.

Watson, who has not played since the 2020 season, joined the Browns from the Houston Texans in March this year, signing a five-year, $230 million contract. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

