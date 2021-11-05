Browns release wide receiver Beckham

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. receives the King of Swag award during the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2019 in Santa Monica, California, U.S. July 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns released three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday.

Beckham joined the Browns from the New York Giants in 2019 as part of a blockbuster trade. The Browns made the announcement on Beckham's 29th birthday.

"After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns," the team said in a statement.

"We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Known for his dizzying speed and acrobatic one-handed catches, Beckham has struggled this season with just 17 receptions for 232 yards no touchdowns in six games.

Super Bowl contenders Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams as well as Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are all seen as clubs that could pursue the three-time Pro Bowler.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Pritha Sarkar

