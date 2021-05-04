Skip to main content

Browns sign veteran DT Damion Square

Reuters
1 minute read

The Cleveland Browns signed veteran defensive tackle Damion Square on Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Square, 32, played in all 64 games over the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Undrafted out of Alabama in 2013, he has played in 91 games (24 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013) and the San Diego/L.A. Chargers (2014-20). He also spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster in 2014.

Square's career totals include 120 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, 17 quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

