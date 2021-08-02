Bruce Arians' gift for Tom Brady's birthday: a day off

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the South Lawn of the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are honored for their Super Bowl LV Championship. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

2021-08-02 16:18:22 GMT+00:00 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes he knows the answer to the age-old question of what to give someone who has everything.

Arians offered the following on Monday when asked about Tom Brady's upcoming birthday:

"It's amazing the fire that burns in him to do this. ... We'll throw him a bone and give him a day off," Arians said of Brady, who turns 44 on Tuesday.

Whether a day off will be appreciated by Brady, a known workaholic, is anyone's guess.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion underwent knee surgery in February after reportedly playing through the entire 2020 season with an MCL injury.

The injury aside, Brady threw for 4,633 yards last season and tossed a team-record 40 touchdown passes -- the second-highest total in a single season in his career. He threw three touchdown passes in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time.

"That's the GOAT, man, that's the GOAT," Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead said of Brady. "He has a great team. A.G. Alex (Guerrero, trainer) takes care of him, man ... he wants to be great. Going up against him every day, he just wants to get better."

