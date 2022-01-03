Bruce Arians: No clue on reason for Antonio Brown's exit

Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) on the field before the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022-01-03 23:03:34 GMT+00:00 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said he had no idea what caused wide receiver Antonio Brown to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

"You'd have to ask him, brother. I don't have a clue," Arians said Monday.

NFL Network reported that Brown refused to re-enter Tampa Bay's 28-24 win over New York because he felt he was not healthy enough to play. Brown had been nursing an ankle injury and did not practice on Thursday and Friday, although Arians said the team had no objection to how the wideout handled his rehabilitation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"No. None whatsoever, he was cleared last week, played good. Cleared to play this week," Arians said.

Arians did not discuss his conversation on the sideline with Brown, however he did share with reporters that he cares for the wideout.

"It was very hard," Arians said. "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him."

Rather than re-enter the game on Sunday, Brown, instead, removed his jersey and shoulder pads and eventually ran shirtless off the field.

MetLife Stadium security told ESPN that initially they thought Brown was a fan who had jumped on the field.

Arians said after the win that Brown is "no longer a Buc." Brown, 33, did not fly home with the team.

However, Brown still remained with the team, officially, late Monday afternoon. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Bucs did not release Brown on Monday. ESPN reported the team is working with the league on how to proceed.

Brown had just returned on Dec. 26, having been out since mid-October with the ankle injury and a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Brown had 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with the Bucs. He had three catches for 26 yards before departing Sunday's game.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection took to Instagram after the game to thank the Buccaneers for the opportunity and also released a rap song.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.