Bruins star David Pastrnak reveals death of infant son

2021-06-28 15:49:44 GMT+00:00 - Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak revealed Monday that his infant son born earlier this month has died.

Pastrnak, 25, posted a message to Instagram asking for privacy as he and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson mourn.

"We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER," Pastrnak wrote in part. "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."

Viggo Rohl Pastrnak was born on June 17 and died six days later. No other details were given.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca's son, Viggo," said the Bruins organization in a statement posted to Twitter. "David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time."

Pastrnak, from the Czech Republic, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Bruins, who selected him 25th overall in the 2014 draft.

