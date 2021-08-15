Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Bruno Henrique strikes again as Flamengo beat Sport 2-0

1 minute read
1/4

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Sport Recife - Estadio Raulino de Oliveira, Volta Redonda, Brazil - August 15, 2021 Flamengo's Bruno Henrique celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bruno Henrique’s eighth goal of the season set Flamengo on the way to a 2-0 win over Sport in Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday.

The former Wolfsburg and Santos striker headed home in the 11th minute and Ronaldo put through his own goal early in the second half to seal the points for the home side.

The goal left Bruno Henrique top of the Serie A goalscoring charts.

Flamengo remained in fifth place on 27 points, 10 behind leaders Atletico Mineiro, although they have two games in hand.

Sport have 15 points and are in 16th place in the 20-team standings, one place above the relegation zone.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 7:56 PM UTC

Federer to have knee surgery, out of action for 'many months'

Roger Federer will undergo another knee surgery and will miss the U.S. Open given the rehabilitation process will rule him out of the sport for many months, he said on Sunday.

Sports
NFL roundup: Justin Fields flourishes as Bears rally past Dolphins
Sports
MLB roundup: Tyler Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start
Sports
Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match but is not included in match squad
Sports
Former West Germany and Bayern striker Mueller dies aged 75