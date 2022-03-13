Bublik overpowers Murray at Indian Wells

Mar 13, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexander Bublik (KAZ) hits a shot against Andy Murray (GBR) during a second round match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., March 13 (Reuters) - Big-serving Alexander Bublik got revenge against Andy Murray in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday, beating the former world number one 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings.

Bublik won the first set tiebreak to seize the momentum and pounded his way to the finish line as Murray was unable to convert any of his six break-point opportunities.

The Kazakhstani sealed the win with a deft drop shot on matchpoint that Murray was unable to reach.

Bublik stood and joined the crowd in applauding the three-time major champion, who claimed his 700th career win on Friday, as he walked off the court.

Murray defeated Bublik in straight sets in Rotterdam in February.

In other second round action, Americans Taylor Fritz, Steve Johnson and John Isner all won in straight sets while Hubert Hurkacz of Poland needed three sets to battle past Oscar Otte of Germany at the Masters 1000 tournament.

