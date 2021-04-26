Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

SportsBuccaneers exercise fifth-year option for DL Vita Vea

Reuters
1 minute read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up defensive lineman Vita Vea's fifth-year option, the team announced Monday.

Vea, the 12th overall draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, missed the majority of the Bucs' Super Bowl season in 2020 after sustaining leg and ankle fractures while making a play in Week 5. He missed the rest of the regular season while doing stints on injured reserve and the COVID-19 reserve list, but made it back in time to play in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.

Vea, 26, has played in 34 games (29 starts) in his three seasons with the Bucs. He has recorded 7.5 sacks, 73 combined tackles and 19 quarterback hits.

As a 347-pound interior lineman, he's also contributed to a run defense that ranked first in the NFL in both 2019 and 2020.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 11:14 AM UTCMLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

SportsNBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns
SportsNHL roundup: Penguins blank Bruins for 4th straight win
SportsFederer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe
Sports49ers to take QB at No. 3, defer on Jimmy Garoppolo’s future