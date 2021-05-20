NFL Football - Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antonio Brown celebrates scoring their third touchdown REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Head coach Bruce Arians reiterated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are planning to bring Antonio Brown back for a second season pending his physical.

The exam was delayed by Brown's recent knee surgery, Arians told PewterReport.com.

"It's just a matter of a physical," Arians said. "We wanted AB back. He was a model citizen the whole time he's been here. We wanted him back, and he's never had surgery in his life, so it's just a matter of getting the physical done. So yeah, I wanted him back the whole time."

Brown could sign as soon as next week and has a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million on the table to return to the Buccaneers.

A lawsuit was filed against Brown last week related to an altercation with a moving truck driver in January 2020.

He recently settled a civil suit with his former trainer, Brittany Taylor, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017 and 2018.

--Field Level Media

