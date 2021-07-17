Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo out for Game Five

Apr 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) tracks down a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

July 17 (Reuters) - Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of team mate and twice league Most Valuable Player Giannis, has been ruled out for Game Five of the NBA Finals on Saturday due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Entering the league's health and safety protocols does not mean that Antetokounmpo, who has played a minor role off the bench during the playoffs, has contracted the coronavirus.

In his only appearance of the 2021 NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo recorded three rebounds in two minutes during Milwaukee's Game Three triumph over the Phoenix Suns.

After losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series on the road the Bucks, who won their only NBA championship 50 years ago, won two consecutive games to draw even.

Game Five is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT) in Phoenix.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

