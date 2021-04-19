Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bucs' Brady making 'good progress' after knee op

NFL Football - Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates after winning the Super Bowl LV REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he is making good progress following a minor knee operation and is eager to get back on the training field.

The 43-year-old played through most of the 2020 season with discomfort in his knee but still managed to guide the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Brady, who picked up his seventh championship ring and was named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time with the win over the Chiefs, agreed a deal to extend his contract through the 2022 season, the team had said last month.

"It's good progress. It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon," Brady was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but, we'll see how things play out ... I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

The Buccaneers are among a number of NFL teams to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts in the off-season citing concerns over COVID-19. read more

Training camps are expected to begin the last week of July.

